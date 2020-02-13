Left Menu
'Baby Mufflerman' special invitee at Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Ground here on February 16. An AAP functionary said Tomar has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal -- with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler. The child even sported a moustache like the AAP chief.

Aavyan Tomar lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi. His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter. PTI BUN PR SRY

