J&K: Man booked for sensitive social media post

A man was booked on Thursday for an alleged "sensitive" social media post having the potential of disturbing peace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said. During a routine surveillance of social media platforms, a Surankote police team came across Facebook accounts on which sensitive updates were being posted constantly, they said.

Police said the posts "could have emerged as a grave threat to peace and order". The post by Shoket Ali, a resident of Surankote, was found to be "sensitive in nature" with the potential to disturb peace and creating law and order problem in Poonch district, they said.

Police said a first investigation report has been registered against him. Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh appealed to the people to use social media carefully and in a positive manner.

"Police once again warns all mischievous people that whosoever will attempt to instigate the public by spreading rumours and fake posts having the potential to disturb peace will be dealt with strictly under the law, and stern action will be initiated against them," he said. Police have also appealed to the people of Poonch district to make proper use of social media and not to indulge in illegal activities.

