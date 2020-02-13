JeM terrorist associate arrested in J-K's Awantipora
A terrorist associate linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was on Thursday arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Awantipora area.
A terrorist associate linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was on Thursday arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Awantipora area. He has been identified as Tawfeeq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Mongahama in Tral town, according to the police.
A case has been registered against him under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. According to police records, Bhat was involved in assisting the active JeM terrorists operating in the areas of Tral.
"As per the investigations, he was providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of JeM operating in the areas of Tral," police said. The police have also recovered incriminating materials from his possession. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
