Keep casinos in Goa shut in view of Section 144: Congress

A day after Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in North Goa for two months following inputs of

terror threat, the Goa Congress on Thursday demanded that casinos in the state be shut down during this period as they

are vulnerable to become "terror hideouts". Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning

unlawful assembly of people, came into force on Wednesday in North Goa district for 60 days following intelligence inputs

about possible terror threat along the western coast. "If the government believes that the intelligence

inputs are true, then casinos are the most vulnerable to become terror hideouts, where government security personnel do

not have a free access," Goa Congress chief spokesman Trajano D'Mello said.

"The government should shut down the casinos for 60 days," he added.

The notification issued by North Goa Collector R Menaka stated that section 144 has been imposed in view of the

prevailing situation in the country, intelligence inputs regarding possible terror threats along the western coast and

the possibility of anti-social elements committing crime. "The notification imposing Section 144 CrPC is

mischievous and deplorable, as it can be misused by the authorities," D'Mello alleged.

He said that the Supreme Court in its recent judgment had explained that Section 144 cannot be used to restrict

citizens' fundamental rights to assemble peacefully and cannot be used to prevent expression of opinion or curb any

democratic rights. The notification lays down conditions for verification

of people staying in rented houses, flats and hotels, he said. "This specific inclusion will be misused to harass

people who have spoken against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National

Register of Citizens (NRC)," he added.

