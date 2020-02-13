Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories

from the western region at 1730 hrs. BOM8 MP-BRIDGE-2NDLD COLLAPSE

Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured Bhopal: A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-

bridge (FOB) between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly

passengers standing under the structure, officials said. BOM4 MH-ELGAR-NIA-GOVT

No objection to NIA taking over Elgar Parishad case: Maha govt Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has said it has no

objection to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over probe into the Elgar Parishad case.

BOM1 MH-BLAST-FIRE Nine injured in fire after cylinder blast in Mumbai

Mumbai: Nine people, including a minor boy, sustained burn injuries in a fire which broke out after a cooking gas

cylinder exploded at a 'chawl' in suburban Kandivali, officials said on Thursday.

BOM5 MH-NAVY-KOVIND Greater vigilance needed in Indo-Pacific region: Kovind

Pune: The geopolitical situation across the world, specially in the Indo-Pacific region, demands greater

vigilance, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday. BOM7 GA-CASINO-ARREST

30 held for rioting, holding guests hostage at Goa casino Panaji: Thirty people were arrested on charges of

rioting and holding hostage the staff and guests at a casino in a plush hotel near Calangute beach in Goa in the early

hours of Thursday, police said. BOM9 MH-FIRE-BUILDING

Fire in 3-storey commercial building in Mumbai; no casualty Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a three-storey

commercial building in Marol area of suburban Andheri on Thursday, a civic official said.

BOM10 MH-TOP COP-DESHMUKH Minister seeks info on project to Mumbai CP's family-run firm

Mumbai: A day after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve acknowledged that his family-run firm had been given a

project to digitise the city police's records, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday sought details of the

project and called Barve for a meeting. BOM12 MH-GERMAN BAKERY-ANNIVERSARY

10 yrs on, German Bakery blast continues to haunt victims' kin Pune: Ten years after a blast at the German Bakery in

Maharashtra's Pune city claimed 17 lives and left over 50 people injured, the wounds are yet to heal as the survivors

and families of those killed have still not come to terms with the losses they suffered in the tragedy.

BES5 MP-RAPE-INSPECTOR Police inspector held for raping woman, holding her captive

Dhar: A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and holding her captive

in Gandhavani area near here, an official said on Thursday. BES6 GA-DISQUALIFICATION-MLAS

Disqualification plea: 10 Goa MLAs get time to file reply Panaji: Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on

Thursday heard a petition filed by the Congress, seeking disqualification of its 10 formers MLAs who joined the BJP

last year.

