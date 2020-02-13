Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:32 IST
Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories

from the western region at 1730 hrs. BOM8 MP-BRIDGE-2NDLD COLLAPSE

Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured Bhopal: A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-

bridge (FOB) between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly

passengers standing under the structure, officials said. BOM4 MH-ELGAR-NIA-GOVT

No objection to NIA taking over Elgar Parishad case: Maha govt Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has said it has no

objection to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over probe into the Elgar Parishad case.

BOM1 MH-BLAST-FIRE Nine injured in fire after cylinder blast in Mumbai

Mumbai: Nine people, including a minor boy, sustained burn injuries in a fire which broke out after a cooking gas

cylinder exploded at a 'chawl' in suburban Kandivali, officials said on Thursday.

BOM5 MH-NAVY-KOVIND Greater vigilance needed in Indo-Pacific region: Kovind

Pune: The geopolitical situation across the world, specially in the Indo-Pacific region, demands greater

vigilance, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday. BOM7 GA-CASINO-ARREST

30 held for rioting, holding guests hostage at Goa casino Panaji: Thirty people were arrested on charges of

rioting and holding hostage the staff and guests at a casino in a plush hotel near Calangute beach in Goa in the early

hours of Thursday, police said. BOM9 MH-FIRE-BUILDING

Fire in 3-storey commercial building in Mumbai; no casualty Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a three-storey

commercial building in Marol area of suburban Andheri on Thursday, a civic official said.

BOM10 MH-TOP COP-DESHMUKH Minister seeks info on project to Mumbai CP's family-run firm

Mumbai: A day after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve acknowledged that his family-run firm had been given a

project to digitise the city police's records, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday sought details of the

project and called Barve for a meeting. BOM12 MH-GERMAN BAKERY-ANNIVERSARY

10 yrs on, German Bakery blast continues to haunt victims' kin Pune: Ten years after a blast at the German Bakery in

Maharashtra's Pune city claimed 17 lives and left over 50 people injured, the wounds are yet to heal as the survivors

and families of those killed have still not come to terms with the losses they suffered in the tragedy.

BES5 MP-RAPE-INSPECTOR Police inspector held for raping woman, holding her captive

Dhar: A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and holding her captive

in Gandhavani area near here, an official said on Thursday. BES6 GA-DISQUALIFICATION-MLAS

Disqualification plea: 10 Goa MLAs get time to file reply Panaji: Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on

Thursday heard a petition filed by the Congress, seeking disqualification of its 10 formers MLAs who joined the BJP

last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thai mall reopens after honouring victims of mass shooting

The shopping mall that was the site of Thailands worst-ever mass shooting reopened Thursday, four days after security forces killed a gunman who was holed up inside, ending the bloody rampage. A total of 29 people were killed by the soldier...

Two passengers put in isolation for suspected coronavirus at Kolkata airport

Two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, have been placed in isolation for suspected novel coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. A passenger named Himadri Barman was quarantined on Tuesday, and Nagendra ...

HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact

HSBC said on Thursday it had lowered its first-quarter forecast for mainland Chinas economic growth to 4.1 year-on-year from 5.8 due to the fallout from coronavirus.The bank also cut its China full-year growth forecast to 5.3 from 5.8, addi...

Punjab govt to connect 300 health centres with telemedicine hub: Minister

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to connect 300 health and wellness centres with the telemedicine hub to provide comprehensive primary health services in rural areas of the state. The 300 HWCs will be connected with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020