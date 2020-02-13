Man found dead inside mosque in Srinagar

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday inside a mosque at Maisuma in the city, police said. The body of Abdul Gani Dar, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was found inside the Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith mosque, they said.

Officials said there were injury marks on the head of Dar, who was once associated with militant outfit Tehreek ul Mujahideen. Police are going through the CCTV footage from around the mosque, they said.

Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith chief Maulana Showkat Shah was killed in a blast while he was going to the mosque for Friday prayers on 8 April 2011.

