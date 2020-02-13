Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Top stories from the southern

Top stories from the southern region at 5.30 PM. MDS1 KA-BANDH Karnataka Bandh: Buses, autos plie as usual Bengaluru: The bandh call given by some pro-Kannada organisations to demand implementation of a report which recommended job reservation to Kannadigas had little effect on normal life in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

MDS3 KL-WATER Bottled drinking water in Kerala to cost Rs 13 a litre Thiruvananthapuram: Bottled drinking water in Kerala will henceforth cost Rs 13 a litre with the Left government deciding to bring packaged water under the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act with a view to regulate its price. MDS4 KL-JAIRAM RAMESH Congress has to be "bold against all forms of communalism": Jairam Ramesh Kochi: Worried over the "propaganda" that the Congress is soft on minority communalism in the country, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said the party "cannot be selective" on the issue and suggested it should target Popular Front of India type of communalism also.

MES2 TN-PMK-RAJIV CONVICTS PMK happy over SC line on Rajiv case convicts, asks TN govt to remind Governor Chennai: Batting for the expeditious release of all seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, Pattali Makkal Katchi urged the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to remind the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit about the Cabinet recommendation pending with him favouring their release. MES4 KL-CORONAVIRUS-SEAFOOD EXPORTS Coronavirus won't hit seafood exports to China, says MPEDA Kochi: India's seafood exports to China are not likely to have any adverse impact of coronavirus, the deadly virus, that has mostly hit Wuhan province of the East Asian country, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) said.

MES5 RAMESH-SHAHEEN BAGH Shaheen Bagh protesters should agitate against NPR, NRC:Ramesh Kochi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said people in Shaheen Bagh, epicentre of anti-CAA protests, should agitate against the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens if they are worried that their citizenship is going to be taken away from them..

