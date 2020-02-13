Gold worth nearly Rs 10 lakh seized from Keralite at airport

Gold worth nearly Rs 10 lakh has been seized from a plane passenger who had arrived by Air

India express at the international airport here, sources in the Customs said.

Mohammed Mahir Patla Majeed (24), a resident of Patla in Kasaragod district of Kerala, had concealed the 233.18 gm of

gold inside a rechargeable emergency light and a solar sensor light, the sources said.

Based on the information, Majeed was intercepted on suspicion and was found to have been carrying the gold in the form of

strips worth Rs 9.39 lakh, they said. A case has been registered under the Customs Act of 1962

and further investigations are on, they added.

