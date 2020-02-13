Left Menu
13 found guilty of damaging public property during anti-CAA protest in Lucknow

A court here on Thursday found 13 people guilty of damaging public property during the anti-CAA protests in Khadra area in Trans Gomti on December 19 last year and ordered recovery of over 21 Lakhs (estimated cost of damage done to the public property) from them within 30 days.

  • ANI
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

They have been asked to pay Rs 21,76,000 by the court. The complicity of remaining seven others, out of total 20 accused, was not established, following which the court absolved the charges levelled against them.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

