Over 1,325 kg poppy husk seized in Haryana, 4 arrested

In a major drug haul, Haryana Police have seized 1325.380 kg poppy husk by intercepting a truck in Sonipat district and 53,000 tramadol tablets, a prohibited pharma drug, from Kaithal district. Five persons have also been arrested in this connection. Giving this information here on Thursday, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said that in the first case, Special Task Force (STF) team during patrolling near Devi Lal park in Sonipat had a tip-off that drug traffickers were going to pass through here with the drugs in the truck.

On receiving this information, the team put up barricades and intercepted a truck bearing UP registration number. When searched, police found several bags having 1325 kg 380 gram poppy husk. The seized consignment was concealed under the empty crates. Initial investigations revealed that accused had brought the seized contraband from Shahjahanpur in Kakhimpur Khiri, UP for supply in Gannaur area. Arrested accused were identified as Ramlakhan, resident of Jaitpoor, Barabanki, Mohd Aatik of Paladi, Sarun, and Ali Hasan, both residents of Hasanpur, Saharanpur, all in Uttar Pradesh.

In another crackdown, the Crime Branch team busted an interstate gang involved in drug-peddling after it seized 53,000 Tramadol tablets from a car in Kaithal district. Police also nabbed driver identified as Lovepeet alias Love, resident of Hanspura Dera Gaon Noch, Kaithal. However, other accused identified as Satpal alias Satta of Samana Punjab managed to escape. Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act were registered against them at different police stations, said the spokesperson. (ANI)

