Jaishankar meets Canadian delegation, discusses strengthening of ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met a Canadian Parliamentary delegation and discussed strengthening of Indo-Canada ties. The visiting delegation led by Speaker George J Furey met Jaishankar here and exchanged shared interests and concerns.

"Welcomed the Canadian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker George J Furey. Discussed the promising future of India-Canada ties, taking into account shared interests and concerns," Jaishankar tweeted. Hope that the visit would contribute to stronger parliamentary support for this important relationship, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.