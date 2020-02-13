Delhi assembly likely to meet next week for new lawmakers to take oath

The newly-constituted Delhi assembly is likely to meet for two days next week for lawmakers to take oath, sources said on Thursday. The assembly is likely to meet on February 18 and 19, the sources said.

One of the senior-most legislators will be sworn-in as pro-tem speaker to oversee the oath process, they said. The term of the previous assembly will end on February 22. The seventh legislative assembly of Delhi was constituted on Wednesday.

Shahdara MLA Ram Niwas Goel, who was the speaker in the sixth legislative assembly, is one of the senior-most lawmakers. Asked whether Goel will retain the post in the new assembly, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary did not rule it out, but said a decision has not been taken yet.

On Sunday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for a third consecutive time. Kejriwal is likely to retain all six incumbent ministers in the new cabinet.

The AAP returned to power winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the Delhi election held on February 8. While the BJP has won eight seats, the Congress drew a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

