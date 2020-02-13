2 more accused identified in Gargi College molestation case: Police

The Delhi Police has identified two more accused in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, officials said on Thursday. On Wednesday, 10 people, who were between 18 and 25 years of age, were arrested in the case.

The accused persons were outside the college when the fest was underway. The accused are students of various colleges in Delhi-NCR. They had gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in.

They jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students, the officials said. Police suspected that the two identified persons, who seem to be in the same age group, could also be from colleges in Delhi and NCR areas, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.