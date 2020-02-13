New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm LUCKNOW DEL71 UP-3RDLD BLAST Crude bomb 'attack' in Lucknow court complex, police say nobody heard blast Lucknow: A crude bomb reportedly went off in a Lucknow court compound on Thursday, "injuring" three lawyers in an incident which police said was triggered by rivalry between two groups. FIROZABAD DEL35 UP-3RDLD ACCIDENT 14 killed, 25 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway Firozabad (UP): Fourteen people were killed and 25 injured when a bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway here, officials said on Thursday.

LUCKNOW DES15 UP-LD SESSION UP budget session off to stormy start, guv's address drowned in din Lucknow: The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature got off to a noisy start on Thursday with opposition members shouting anti-government slogans during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses. JAMMU DES8 JK-PANCHAYAT-POLLS 8-phase panchayat bypolls in J-K to begin from March 5 Jammu: By-election to over 12,500 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in eight phases from March 5, the Union Territory's Chief Electoral Officer Shailender Kumar said on Thursday.

SRINAGAR DEL65 JK-CRPF-ANNIVERSARY Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack to be inaugurated on Friday Srinagar: A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. MUZAFFARNAGAR LGD26 UP-RIOTS-MINISTER Muzaffarnagar riots: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan appears in court Muzaffarnagar (UP): Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Thursday appeared in a local court here in connection with a case of violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

SAMBHAL NRG3 UP-CAA-NOTICES Notices served on 11 people for sit-in against CAA in UP's Sambhal Sambhal (UP): Sambhal district administration in Uttar Pradesh has issued notices to 11 people who are on a sit-in protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act for the past 20 days in Pucca Bagh area of Nakhasa, an official said on Thursday. GORAKHPUR DES23 UP-ADITYANATH-TERROR ATTACK Security agencies alert UP Police about terror threat against Adityanath Gorakhpur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police has been alerted against a possible terror attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple here by assailants posing as journalists, officials said.

NOIDA DEL86 NCR-LD-METRO-BOOKING Party on wheels: Noida Metro coaches are now for hire Noida (UP): Fancy holding your next birthday party in a Metro coach decked up with balloons and bunting? AMRITSAR/CHANDIGARH DES14 PB-AKALI-REJOIN Former MP Rattan Ajnala, son Amarpal Bony rejoin SAD Amritsar/Chandigarh: In a setback for Akali breakaway Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), its leader Rattan Singh Ajnala and his son Amarpal Singh Bony rejoined the SAD on Thursday. DEHRADUN DEL91 UKD-THAI-PRINCESS-IMA Thai princess visits Indian Military Academy Dehradun: Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited the Indian Military Academy here on Thursday to strengthen engagement and defence cooperation between the two countries. NOIDA DES16 NCR-JEWELLERY-LOOT Noida: Jeweller shot inside shop during daylight robbery Noida (UP): In a daylight robbery, three armed men barged into a jewellery shop in the city on Thursday and decamped with valuables after injuring the shop owner with gunshots, police said.

SRINAGAR DEL88 JK-FOOTBALL-RKFC Football in blood of Kashmiris, can bring around change in J-K: Real Kashmir FC co-owner Srinagar: Soccer can bring around a change in Jammu and Kashmir as "football is in the blood of Kashmiris", I-league team Real Kashmir FC co-owner Sandeep Chattoo said in an interaction with visiting envoys to the union territory while narrating experience of his club with local youths. NEW DELHI DEL106 DL-BOOKIE-EXTRADITION-INVESTIGATORS Probing extortion racket, we ended up unearthing match-fixing scandal: Delhi Police New Delhi: Probing an extortion racket in 2000, the Delhi Police intercepted telephonic conversations of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla and the then South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje, which led to the unearthing of one of the biggest scandals in sports.

NEW DELHI DEL69 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD OATH No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Kejriwal's oath ceremony: Gopal Rai New Delhi: No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan here on February 16, said a senior party leader on Thursday..

