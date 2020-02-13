Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Commission advisory council meets, discusses outlook for nominal GDP growth

The 6th meeting of Advisory Council to the 15th Finance Commission was held here on Thursday to seek views of participants on the formula for horizontal devolution of central taxes and discuss the outlook for nominal GDP growth from 2021-22 to 2025-26, tax buoyancy, and other macro-economic parameters.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:48 IST
Finance Commission advisory council meets, discusses outlook for nominal GDP growth
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The 6th meeting of Advisory Council to the 15th Finance Commission was held here on Thursday to seek views of participants on the formula for horizontal devolution of central taxes and discuss the outlook for nominal GDP growth from 2021-22 to 2025-26, tax buoyancy, and other macro-economic parameters. The meeting was chaired by Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh.

A Finance Commission release said the methodological innovations made in the report were favorably commented upon at the meeting during a discussion about the framework for vertical and horizontal devolution of taxes. "The options for nominal GDP growth and resource mobilization, as well as the downsides and upsides to different possibilities, were discussed in detail, particularly in the light of emerging global trends and patterns discernible in high-frequency, domestic indicators," the release said.

"The centrality of strengthening the administration and technology platform of GST in ensuring the fiscal balance of the Centre and the States was also emphasized," it added. The release said that the agenda of the meeting was to seek views of participants "on the report of the 15th Finance Commission for 2020-21, the formula for horizontal devolution of central taxes and other recommendations contained in the report".

It was also to seek views on the outlook for nominal GDP growth from 2021-22 to 2025-26, tax buoyancy and other macro-economic parameters relevant for the commission for the aforesaid period. Apart from the Chairman, members and the officers of the commission, the meeting was attended by members of the Advisory Council including Indira Rajaraman, Arvind Virmani, M Govinda Rao, Prachi Mishra, Sudipto Mundle, and Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

The release said that the meeting was also attended by eminent bureaucrats and scholars such as Bibek Debroy, Ratan P Watal, Amitabh Kant, Atanu Chakraborty, TV Somanathan, Anantha Nageswaran, Shankar Acharya, Abhijit Sen, Ajit Mishra, Manoj Panda, Swaminathan A Aiyar, and TN Ninan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Italy leads euro zone bond rally as markets bet coronavirus will keep ECB dovish

Italy led a rally in eurozone bond markets on Thursday, with 10-year Italian bond yields hitting four-month lows on growing confidence the ECB will keep monetary policy easy for longer to protect the economy from the fallout of coronavirus....

Model Arizona Muse urges fashion industry to change in climate fight

Model Arizona Muse urged the fashion industry to become more environmentally sustainable and use its power to help combat climate change, as she joined forces with campaign group Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week. The London...

East West Metro inaugurated; TMC boycotts event as CM not

Kolkata got its second metro line on Thursday, 36 years after the countrys firstunderground connectivity system came into being in the city, but the event came under the shadow of political acrimonywith the ruling Trinamool Congress boycott...

Former Brexit minister Barclay becomes second in command at UK finance ministry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed former Brexit minister Steve Barclay as Chief Secretary to the Treasury on Thursday, the government said in a statement.The de-facto deputy finance minister role was previously held by Rishi Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020