Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yechury urges Patnaik not to allow NPR in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:47 IST
Yechury urges Patnaik not to allow NPR in Odisha

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday termed the National Population

Register exercise as a precursor of the National Register of Citizens and urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik not to allow

it in Odisha. As governments of 13 states including Odisha have

already announced not to allow NRC and six chief ministers opposed the NPR, it can be said that half of India is against

the two, he said. "So, the NPR and the NRC cannot be completed (across

the country) because of their adverse impact on the nation's unity," Yechury at a CPI(M) rally here.

Yechury said he wanted to meet Patnaik but could not due to the chief minister's prior engagements.

"However, I spoke to him over the phone and apprised him that NPR, 2020 is not the same as it has been earlier.

Now, the Centre has added some questions in the NPR format to get the information required for the NRC," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have said that no discussion was held on implementing the NRC, but the central

government told the Parliament nine times that it would be taken up across the country, Yechury asserted.

"I appealed to Naveen Patnaik not to allow NPR in Odisha as this is the initial exercise for the NRC," he said.

People who will not be able to provide all information during the NPR exercise may be tagged as doubtful citizens and

their names will not appear in the NRC list, Yechury claimed. Tribals, Dalits, poor and destitute people and widows

may not be able to arrange the requisite documents to satisfy the official requirement, the CPI(M) leader said.

He claimed that there would be no separate survey for the NRC as the Centre plans to collect the required

information during the NPR exercise. "Everybody should understand that the NRC will cause

more harm than good. Because of the Centre's design, the NPR exercise will also suffer," he said demanding withdrawal of

the CAA and halting of the NPR and NRC processes. He said the CPI(M) activists will undertake door-to-

door campaign across the country in February and March to make people aware of the adverse impact of the CAA, NRC and NPR.

PTI AAM SBNs NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP slams Centre for hike in price of LPG cylinder

Aam Aadmi Partys AAP Punjab unit chief and MP Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for hiking the price of LPG cylinder and sought immediate roll-back of the decision. In a statement is...

Researchers uncover security vulnerabilities in Mobile voting app 'Voatz'

A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT has disclosed security vulnerabilities in Voatz, a mobile voting application that has been used several times including during the 2018 midterm elections in West Virgin...

Special NIA court sentences Bangladeshi man to 6-year jail in fake Indian currency notes case

A special NIA court sentenced a Bangladeshi resident to six years in jail for his involvement in distributing fake Indian currency notes, officials said on Thursday. Mijan was convicted by the NIA court on Wednesday under sections 120B, 489...

Commercial building partially gutted in fire; no casualty

A commercial building was partially gutted in a major fire that was brought undercontrol after six hours in suburban Andheri on Thursday, but no casualty was reported, officials said.The fire broke out in the ground-plus four-storey buildin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020