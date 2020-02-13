Since when do Indians need Amit Shah's permit to travel to any part of India, asks Yechury

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that everyone, including politicians, are free to visit Kashmir whenever they want, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that Indians don't need permission to travel across the country. In reference to politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not allowed to enter Kashmir last year, Shah said, "They never went to Kashmir after they were stopped once. They can go now: anyone can go there now, we will give permission to everyone."

Reacting to the comment, Yechury tweeted, "Since when do Indians need permission to travel to any other part of India from Amit Shah? And btw (by the way), I went again to Kashmir, Mr Shah, without your condescending permission, but after filing a case in the Supreme Court." He further said that the present government was an incompetent one if the home minister was not aware of his visit.

"You not only run a brutal and insensitive government but also an incompetent one, if your agencies didn't tell you that I went to Kashmir thrice," he said. Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja were forced to return from Srinagar airport while attempting to visit the Valley. The duo along with Gandhi and other leaders were stopped again on their second attempt soon after.

Yechury was only allowed to go and visit ailing party colleague Yousuf Tarigami on the instructions of the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.