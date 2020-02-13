Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former TERI chief R K Pachauri passes away at 79

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:56 IST
Former TERI chief R K Pachauri passes away at 79

Environmentalist R K Pachauri, a former TERI chief under whose chairmanship the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged cardiac ailment. He was 79.

In a statement, his family said Pachauri underwent a major heart surgery before succumbing to his deteriorating health on Thursday. He was admitted to Escorts Heart Institute here on Tuesday. Pachauri passed away at his residence in the national capital with wife, daughter and son by his side.

"His courageous leadership allowed climate change to be recognized world over as the most pressing issue confronting the world and launched a new era of international deliberations and actions," said his family. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) expressed grief over the passing away of its founding director.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of R K Pachauri, the founder Director of TERI. The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief," TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said in the statement. "TERI is what it is because of Dr Pachauri's untiring perseverance. He played a pivotal role in growing this institution, and making it a premier global organisation in the sustainability space," said Mathur, who succeeded Pachauri at TERI in 2015.

In 2015, Pachauri was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague after which he had to quit the post at TERI. An FIR was lodged against him following which a case was filed in Saket district court.

With his death, the case is likely to be abated. But before this episode, he had a distinguished career whose highest point came in October 2007 when he collected the Nobel peace prize as the head of the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), jointly with former US vice president Al Gore.

Pachauri won the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, the third and second highest civilian awards of the country. In the statement issued by TERI on Thursday, its Chairman Nitin Desai hailed Pachauri's contribution to global sustainable development as "unparalleled".

"His leadership of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) laid the ground for climate change conversations today," Desai said. Pachauri was born on August 20, 1940 in Nainital, Uttarakhand, and studied at La Martiniere College in Lucknow and at the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Jamalpur, Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in NY rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. The prosecution wove a si...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit warmaking ability in Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehrans retaliation last month raised fears of broader r...

Diamondbacks' Leake fractures left wrist

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist and hopes to be recovered for the start of the regular season. Leake underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday and that is when the fracture was detected.Leake,...

Ruckus in Nagaland Assembly after speaker disallows discussion on SARFAESI Act

The decision of Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer disallowing any discussion on the SARFAESI Act, 2002 triggered a ruckus on the fifth day of the budget session of the House on Thursday. As the House gathered after the Question...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020