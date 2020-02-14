MNS says it has identified Bangladeshis living illegally in
The local unit of the MNS on Thursday claimed it has managed to trace 50 families of
Bangladeshis living illegally in the city. A party leader said these families are living in King
Kong Colony of Thane city. We have definite information that around 50
families of Bangladeshis are residing in the colony," MNS's Thane and Palghar unit president Avinash Jadhav said.
The MNS will "act" against them, he added.
