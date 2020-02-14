Left Menu
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pawane MIDC Industrial area in Navi Mumbai

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Pawane MIDC Industrial area on Thursday night.

Visual from fire which broke out in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Pawane MIDC Industrial area on Thursday night. The fire was later brought under control by six fire tenders that had reached the spot.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

