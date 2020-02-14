Sitharaman to visit Hyderabad, Bengaluru to hold interactive sessions on Budget 2020-21
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two-day official visit to Hyderabad and Bengaluru on February 16 and 17 to hold interactive sessions with various stakeholders on Union Budget 2020-21.
"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on two-day official tour to Hyderabad and Bengaluru on February 16 and 17, respectively. She will be holding detailed interactive sessions with various stakeholders on the different themes of Budget 2020," the Ministry of Finance tweeted.
In the first session, in each city, Sitharaman will interact with representatives of trade, industry, investment bankers and farmers organisations, among others. In the second session, she will meet economists, tax practitioners, academia and policymakers.
The Finance Minister had held similar interactive sessions in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata last week. On February 1, Sitharaman had presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women and digital connectivity, among others. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
