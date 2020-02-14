Left Menu
NIA arrest ex-president of LoC Traders' Association in suspended J-K cop case

Making the sixth arrest in the suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested former president of the LoC Traders' Association Tanveer Ahmed Wani from Delhi two days ago.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Making the sixth arrest in the suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested former president of the LoC Traders' Association Tanveer Ahmed Wani from Delhi two days ago. Wani's role comes under the scanner for giving money to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu. After his arrest, he was taken to Jammu by the NIA on a two-day remand.

Earlier this month, NIA conducted a raid at the Tral residence of Davinder Singh, who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir last month. The agency has earlier carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with the case.

The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in the matter after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

