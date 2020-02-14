Left Menu
PM Modi holds talks with Portuguese President Sousa

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 12:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held extensive talks on Friday exploring ways to deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment. Sousa arrived here on Thursday night on a four-day visit, his first to India. The last visit by a Portuguese President to India was in 2007.

Officials said the talks covered entire expanse of bilateral ties including in areas of trade, investment and education. Sousa is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

In the morning, the Portuguese president was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will meet the visiting president on Friday evening and host a banquet in his honour. Sousa will also travel to Maharashtra and Goa during his visit.

