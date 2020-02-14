UP Assembly adjourned briefly, SP MLAs walk out

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for 20 minutes on Friday as the Samajwadi Party and Congress members created an uproar over the alleged failure of the BJP government to control law-and-order in the state. As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members wanted a discussion on law and order, which, according to them, had failed in the state.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress members also wanted to raise the issue of recovery of damages from citizenship law protesters and alleged atrocities against women during the present regime. Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit requested members to allow Question Hour to function.

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said since the Chair was not giving permission to raise these issues, his Samajwadi Party members were staging a walkout. The SP members then walkout of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna then said the SP always sided with criminals and asserted that law and order was under control in the state. "Law-and-order situation is fully under control in the state and the position is thousand times better now than what was during the SP regime," Khanna said.

As other Opposition members kept creating noise, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes to all. PTI ABN SMI HMB

