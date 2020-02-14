Left Menu
Delhi HC to hear plea over CBI probe in Gargi college incident on Feb 17

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that it will hear on February 17 advocate ML Sharma's petition seeking a CBI probe in the Gargi college incident.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 14-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 13:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that it will hear on February 17 advocate ML Sharma's petition seeking a CBI probe in the Gargi college incident. Sharma mentioned his plea before a division bench of Justices GS Sistani and Justice C Hari Shankar seeking an urgent hearing in the matter.

The bench enquired Sharma about the urgency with regard to his plea. He responded by stating that there are chances of destroying evidence related to the case. The advocate told the court that nothing major has been done so far and an FIR was registered on February 9 following the arrest of 10 people.

Sharma has also sought direction for the CBI investigation into the matter and to siege all video and CCTV records surrounding Gargi campus, both inside and outside. The bench asked him to approach the High Court as the Telangana High Court earlier had issued a similar direction to preserve CCTV footage while hearing a gang-rape case in the state. The petition filed by Sharma claimed that the state government took no action and its clear criminal conspiracy hatched by the political party to deploy mass accused persons to provoke the people of Delhi for effecting voting in their favour.

"Despite being present on spot as well as having complaint by the girl students, the college administration under the office of the principal, did no action to the incident with alleged sexist, homophobic and moral policing comments," the plea read. The petitioner also said that despite the presence of Delhi Police and reserve Delhi force on the spot on February 6, neither the principal nor state authorities tried to stop and held the accused. (ANI)

