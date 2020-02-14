Left Menu
Pulwama attack anniv: Surjewala says govt must respond to unanswered questions relating to attack

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:50 IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday said there were many questions pertaining to the Pulwama terror attack that remained unanswered and asked the Centre to throw light on this. A year after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, Surjewala said, "We salute the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pulwama…"

About the attack, he said, "Still many questions are unanswered." "Why is the government hesitating from making public the report about the Pulwama attack. Who had brought 350 kg RDX and IED and how was it brought?

"How did the RDX and IED-laden vehicle used in the attack enter the security convoy and how it managed to blow up the CRFP vehicle," he said at a news conference here. Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja was also present.

Surjewala asked if suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists, had any role in the Pulwama incident. "Does Davinder Singh has any role in this?," he asked.

The Congress leader also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14 despite the Pulwama attack taking place in the afternoon that day. "Despite such major terror attack, why did the prime minister not come to know about it for 8-9 hours, when he was shooting film in Corbett Park and eating tea, pakodas and taking a boat ride before a camera. We are worried that a prime minister does not come to know about such a big attack, what can be more security lapse than this," he claimed.

Surjewala said, "The real homage to the Pulwama martyrs today will be that the country's home minister should come forward and tell the nation about these questions that remain unanswered." PTI SUN VSD KJ

