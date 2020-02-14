Left Menu
Ex-serviceman held for firing during wedding procession

  Karimnagar
  14-02-2020
Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 14 (PTI): An ex-serviceman was arrested for allegedly opening fire in the air during a

marriage procession in Peddapalli district to prevent a quarrel between two groups, police said on Friday.

According to the Peddapalli assistant commissioner of police Habeeb Khan,the accused Baddam Tirumal Reddy was an

ex-serviceman who had worked in the Jammu andKashmir regiment from 2002 till 2019.

After retirement, he got himself an arms licence for self-protection.

He carried a DBBL (Double-Barrel Breach Loading) shotgun during the procession at Sayampet village in Dharmaram

Mandal and opened fire in the air. It was said Reddy opened fire to prevent a quarrel

between two groups of people during the marriage. "Even though he has an arms licence, he has no power

to open fire in public," the police official said. The weapon was seized from him, along with 14 used and

six empty cartridges. Reddy and four others who encouraged him to use the

weaponwere taken into custody. He said a case under Indian Arms Act has been

registered. On enquiry, it came to light that Reddy had opened

fire in the air during the new year celebrations, the police official said.

