Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:15 IST
Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon
Image Credit: IANS

The Dal Lake and its surrounding areas in Srinagar will soon be declared an eco-sensitive zone, officials said on Friday. The famous lake has shrunk to less than half its original size with its capacity down to 40 percent due to pollution and encroachment, they said.

"The Committee of Experts (CoE) on Dal and Nageen lakes shall submit the final proposal to the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) by the 20th of February," a senior official said. He said the recommendations of the committee will be sent to the Centre by February 29.

It is expected that the Dal Lake and its surrounding areas will be declared as an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) by the first week of March, the official said. In November, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had set up a 10-member committee to declare the Dal Lake and its surrounding areas an eco-sensitive zone, following concerns over its shrinking size.

The Committee of Experts (CoE) on Wednesday reviewed and discussed the draft notification for declaring the lake and its surroundings as ESZ, the officials said. The CoE comprises former additional chief secretary, the government of Kerala, Dr. Nivedita P Haran; MD Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Dr Mangu Singh; advocate M C Mehta; environmentalist, consultant, and former MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Dr. E Sreedharan besides top officials from the J and K administration.

Pollution and encroachment have resulted in the Dal Lake shrinking from its original area of 22 square kilometers to about 10 square kilometers, according to an assessment by the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) in 2017. The DCI assessment also found that intense pollution by untreated sewage and solid wastes that flow into the lake, encroachments of water channels and clogging has diminished the circulation and inflows into the lake, leading to the extensive growth of the weed water hyacinth which has emerged as a health hazard.

Further, it was found that the depth of the lake has reduced at many places due to siltation and encroachment and that continuing night soil discharge from houseboats causes extreme pollution in the water body. The officials said the J and K administration has sought the help of the Navy and other experts to tackle issues faced by the water body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro drops to new low as GDP data confirm weak growth

The euro fell again to a nearly three-year low on Friday amid worries about slowing growth in the eurozone, as fourth-quarter data confirmed the economys sluggish performance. The euro has lost close to 1 so far this week and is on track fo...

HC also issues notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on Sanjeev Chawla's plea and lists it for hearing on February 19.

HC also issues notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on Sanjeev Chawlas plea and lists it for hearing on February 19....

Delhi airport starts doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service for Terminal 3

The Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday announced that it has started a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from its Terminal 3. This service will also be extended to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the ai...

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

A third Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020