Man arrested for raping minor in Visakhapatnam

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in the Pendurthi police station limits here in Visakhapatnam. The accused has been identified as Jagadeesh (20).

Assistant Commissioner of Police Swaroopa Rani said that a complaint was received from the girl's parents on Thursday. The accused allegedly offered a cold drink laced with sedatives to the minor and later raped her. "We have sent the girl to a hospital for treatment. A case has been filed under the POCSO Act and the accused has been arrested," said the police officer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

