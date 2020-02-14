Left Menu
300 students taken ill due to food poisoning in Jharkhand school

Three hundred students at the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School here fell sick late on Thursday night due to food poisoning. Sixty of them are reportedly in a serious condition.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three hundred students at the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School here fell sick late on Thursday night due to food poisoning. Sixty of them are reportedly in a serious condition. "Three hundred girls have fallen ill due to food poisoning in the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School. Sixty of them are in critical condition. They were admitted to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital on Friday morning," said Dr Jagannath Hembram of Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

The remaining students are being treated in the school itself. Two medical teams were rushed to the school. The school has approximately 400 students.

The Department of Education has ordered an inquiry into the case. Deputy Commissioner Arava Rajkamal visited Sadar Hospital to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

