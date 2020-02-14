Western UP gang of car lifters busted, 4 held in Noida

Four members of a western Uttar Pradesh-based gang allegedly involved in dozens of car robberies in Delhi NCR have been arrested, the Noida police said on Friday. Six stolen vehicles, including SUVs and hatchbacks, have been recovered from the possession of the gang members who were held on Thursday from Sector 49 police station area, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Jeetu alias Jitin Sharma, Irshad, Imran and Saurabh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida I, Sankalp Sharma said. "While Jeetu, Irshad and Imran are based in Meerut district of UP, Saurabh is from Baghpat," Sharma told reporters.

According to the officer, Jeetu, Imran and Saurabh have almost half a dozen cases registered against them at various police stations in Delhi, Gurgaon, Meerut and Baghpat while Irshad alone has nearly two dozen FIRs against him. Among the vehicles recovered are a Toyota Fortuner and a Maruti Swift which were stolen from Gurgaon besides a Maruti Swift Dzire, a Maruti Baleno, a Maruti Brezza, and a Mahindra Scorpio – all lifted from Delhi, the police said.

A fresh FIR has been registered against them in Noida and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

