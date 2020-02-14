Odisha govt announces 5 pc DA hike

The Odisha government on Friday announced a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance,

benefiting lakhs of its employees and pensioners. The hike, which will benefit around 3.5 lakh

government employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners, will come into force with retrospective effect on January 1, 2020, official

sources said. The government also decided to clear 10 per cent

arrears pending on account of retrospective implementation of the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations with effect from

January 1, 2016 to August 31, 2017 during the current fiscal. The government has cleared 100 per cent arrears of

pensioners and 40 per cent of employees during the last two financial years.

