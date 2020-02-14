Left Menu
Titagarh Wagons commissions NIOT research vessel

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:32 IST
Titagarh Wagons Ltd on Friday said it has commissioned the second coastal research vessel

for National Institute of Ocean Technology, four months ahead of schedule.

The ship, Sagar Anveshika, was built as a part of Rs 100 crore order it had received in 2017, the company said in a

statement. Sagar Tara, the first research ship, was delivered to

the institute in August, 2019, a company official said. With successful commissioning of both the vessels, the

company has become the only private firm to build and deliver research ships in the country, it claimed.

"With these two new vessels, NIOT research and exploration competency will increase further, benefiting the

country and its citizens in multiple dimensions," NIOT director MA Atmanand said.

These new ships will be utilised for shallow water operations, bathymetry survey of exclusive economic zones,

environmental indexing of ships and coastal zones, he added. PTI BSM



