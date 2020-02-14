Fake visa racket busted in Telangana, three held

Three people were arrested here on Friday on charges of being involved in preparing fake

visas to the Gulf countries, police said. The arrested were Rellu Kubinder Rao, a resident of

West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Shaik Basheer Ahmed and Balu Prasad, both Tamil Nadu residents, a police press

release said. The police seized Rs 2 lakh besides materials

including 13 fake visa papers from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

