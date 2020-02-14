Fake visa racket busted in Telangana, three held
Three people were arrested here on Friday on charges of being involved in preparing fake
visas to the Gulf countries, police said. The arrested were Rellu Kubinder Rao, a resident of
West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Shaik Basheer Ahmed and Balu Prasad, both Tamil Nadu residents, a police press
release said. The police seized Rs 2 lakh besides materials
including 13 fake visa papers from them.
