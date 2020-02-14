DCC General secretary attacks YC worker, suspended from party

A district level Congress functionary attacked a party youth worker, a video of which

went viral, prompting the Congress to suspend him, pending an enquiry.

The video, showing the youth Congress worker Jayan being beaten, kicked and hit with a cricket bat by M Suresh, a

District Congress Committee general secretary and his associate, surfaced on Friday, following which KPCC President

Mullapally Ramachandran announced the suspension. Jayan, who was seriously injured and is still in

hospital, had exposed corruption in the Congress administered cooperative bank.

Suresh's brother had headed the bank and a probe is now going on.

Though the incident took place on February 3 in front of the Marayamutham Service cooperative bank at Neyyatinkara, no

action had been taken against the accused office bearer. No arrests have been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.