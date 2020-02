Woman scribe alleges eve-teasing near Guwahati Press Club, JFA

The Journalists' Forum Assam (JFA) expressed concern on Friday over an incident of alleged

eve-teasing of a senior woman journalist near the Guwahati Press Club.

The incident happened on Monday evening when the journalist was walking towards her car, parked near the Club,

after attending a function at the nearby Rabindra Bhawan. A group of young men allegedly made lewd comments at

her from inside a parked car, following which she protested and was about to take their photograph when they sped away, a

statement issued by the JFA said. "We are really shocked that the people inside the

vehicle dared to verbally humiliate a journalist. It shows their audacity to target women anywhere and at any time as

they perhaps believe that nobody can punish them," said JFA secretary Nava Thakuria.

The journalist said that she has given the accused persons a day's time to apologise, failing which she will file

a police complaint.

