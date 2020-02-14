205 cartons of Gujarat-bound liquor seized in Jaipur

A total of 205 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized from a truck here on Friday, police said. The liquor worth Rs 20 lakh was being smuggled to Gujarat from Haryana, they said.

Alcohol prohibition is in place in Gujarat since the state was formed in 1960. Following a tip-off, a police team stopped the truck near Daulatpura and recovered the cartons of liquor from the vehicle.

“The liquor was illegally being transported to Gujarat. The truck driver identified as Amit Jat tried to escape but was caught and arrested,” police said, adding that the truck has also been kept in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.