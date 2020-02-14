Portuguese president to arrive in Goa on Sat on 2-day visit

Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will arrive in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit

during which an MoU on water management and sewerage will be signed, officials said here.

He is expected to arrive at 5 pm, an official said, adding that as part of the memorandum of understanding,

Portugal will provide technical assistance to the state's Public Works Department for operational efficiency of 'Goa

water system'. Goa Public Works Department Minister Deepak Puskar

told PTI that Portugal will provide consultancy for augmenting the water and sewerage system of the state, and the agreement

will be signed between Portugal based 'Aguas de Portugal' and Goa Public Works Department.

Later during the evening, Sousa would inaugurate a seminar on urban designs organized by state-run Imagine Panaji

Smart City Development Limited. He will attend a dinner hosted by Goa Governor Satya

Pal Malik on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan, and on Sunday Sousa will visit Santa Monica Church and Museum of Christian

Art at Old Goa. He will be leaving Goa on Sunday, officials said.

