Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portuguese president to arrive in Goa on Sat on 2-day visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:57 IST
Portuguese president to arrive in Goa on Sat on 2-day visit
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (presidentemarcelo)

Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will arrive in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit

during which an MoU on water management and sewerage will be signed, officials said here.

He is expected to arrive at 5 pm, an official said, adding that as part of the memorandum of understanding,

Portugal will provide technical assistance to the state's Public Works Department for operational efficiency of 'Goa

water system'. Goa Public Works Department Minister Deepak Puskar

told PTI that Portugal will provide consultancy for augmenting the water and sewerage system of the state, and the agreement

will be signed between Portugal based 'Aguas de Portugal' and Goa Public Works Department.

Later during the evening, Sousa would inaugurate a seminar on urban designs organized by state-run Imagine Panaji

Smart City Development Limited. He will attend a dinner hosted by Goa Governor Satya

Pal Malik on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan, and on Sunday Sousa will visit Santa Monica Church and Museum of Christian

Art at Old Goa. He will be leaving Goa on Sunday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Man proposes to girlfriend in EW Metro''s inaugural train

Commercial services of the East-West Metro corridor here began with much fanfare on Friday, with employees greeting passengers of the first train with roses while a man proposed marriage to his girldfriend inside a coach on the occasion of ...

UPDATE 1-Cruise industry shuns Asia, seeking to limit coronavirus risks

The plight of the cruise ship off Japan with more than 200 coronavirus infections and the shunning of another luxury liner by five ports despite no known cases has led to a sharp change in tack for an industry in shock avoid Asia. To that e...

Trial court can issue fresh date for execution of Nirbhaya convicts, Centre's plea no impediment: SC

The Supreme Court made it clear on Friday that pendency of the Centres plea, seeking separate execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, will not come in the way of trial courts issuing fresh date fo...

Former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia arrested over financial fraud of 7 aircraft for Air Force

Sri Lankan authorities on Friday arrested a former ambassador to Russia and a close relative of the Rajapaksa brothers over an alleged financial fraud in the purchase of seven MIG -27 aircraft for the countrys Air Force. Udayanga Weeratunga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020