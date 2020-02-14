Maha: Man held for extorting money from builder in Thane

A 47-year-old man was held by Naupada police in Thane for allegedly extorting money from a

builder, an official said on Friday. Samir Mahajan asked builder Hasmukh Shah to give Rs 20

lakh in return for not filing a complaint of unauthorised construction against the latter with the Thane Municipal

Corporation, the official said. "We laid a trap on Thursday night and arrested Mahajan

when he was accepting Rs 1 lakh from Shah. His accomplice Bunty Singh is missing and efforts are on to nab him. An

extortion case has been registered," said the Naupada police station official.

