Village remembers sacrifice of their jawan
Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI): A year after V V Vasantha Kummar, a CRPF jawan, who was killed along with 39
others in Pulwama, hundreds of people of this remote Vythiri village in Wayanad gathered on Friday to pay rich tribute to
their slain hero. Men, women and children carrying wreaths and flowers
paid tribute at the memorial built for Vasantha Kumar at his ancestral home.
The jawan's mother Shanta, wife Sheena and other relatives also paid their respects.
Sheena later told media that her husband's sacrifice was a source of strength to her.
"He has given me the strength to live. My only pain is that he is not with us today", she said hiding her tears.
A memorial meeting was also held at the Lakkidi school here, where Vasantha kumar had studied.
The jawan had spent five days with his family before returning to join his new posting in Kashmir when tragedy
struck this day last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
One positive case of Novel Coronavirus reported in patient in Kerala: Health Ministry
One positive case of Novel Coronavirus of a student from Wuhan University reported in Kerala: Health Ministry.
SC stays proceeding in Kerala court on woman's plea claiming to be Anuradha Paudwal's daughter
India's first case of Coronavirus in Kerala
After positive case of Coronavirus in Kerala, govt directs hospitals to monitor patients with virus symptoms