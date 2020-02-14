Village remembers sacrifice of their jawan

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI): A year after V V Vasantha Kummar, a CRPF jawan, who was killed along with 39

others in Pulwama, hundreds of people of this remote Vythiri village in Wayanad gathered on Friday to pay rich tribute to

their slain hero. Men, women and children carrying wreaths and flowers

paid tribute at the memorial built for Vasantha Kumar at his ancestral home.

The jawan's mother Shanta, wife Sheena and other relatives also paid their respects.

Sheena later told media that her husband's sacrifice was a source of strength to her.

"He has given me the strength to live. My only pain is that he is not with us today", she said hiding her tears.

A memorial meeting was also held at the Lakkidi school here, where Vasantha kumar had studied.

The jawan had spent five days with his family before returning to join his new posting in Kashmir when tragedy

struck this day last year.

