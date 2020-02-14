Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA govt should withdraw CAA so that peace, harmony can be maintained: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:17 IST
NDA govt should withdraw CAA so that peace, harmony can be maintained: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded that the Centre withdraw the amended Citizenship Act to maintain peace and harmony in the country. "The NDA government should reconsider the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is against the spirit of the Constitution, and should come forward to withdraw it so that peace and harmony can be maintained," he said, addressing a dharna against the CAA and a proposed-NRC at the Shahid Smarak here.

Gehlot assured the protesters that the Congress and the state government were with them and if required, he would be the first to go to a detention centre. The chief minister claimed that information on birthplace of parents was being sought for NPR.

"If I am not able to furnish the details, I too would be asked to live in a detention centre. You stay assured, if such situation comes then I would be the first to go there," Gehlot said. The chief minister said that the BJP government in Assam has refused to implement NRC.

"It is the right of a government to make a law but a government should rule as per the sentiments of the people. Like Delhi's Shaheen bagh, protests are being held at many places across the country, including Rajasthan. The government should understand public sentiments," he said. Gehlot said several chief ministers were against the CAA. "We want the Centre to reconsider its decision," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow little changed amid coronavirus worries; Nvidia forecast buoys Nasdaq

The SP 500 and the Dow barely moved on Friday, as worries over an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak refrained investors from making big bets ahead of a long weekend, while gains in Nvidia shares kept the Nasdaq in positive territor...

Man proposes to girlfriend in EW Metro''s inaugural train

Commercial services of the East-West Metro corridor here began with much fanfare on Friday, with employees greeting passengers of the first train with roses while a man proposed marriage to his girldfriend inside a coach on the occasion of ...

UPDATE 1-Cruise industry shuns Asia, seeking to limit coronavirus risks

The plight of the cruise ship off Japan with more than 200 coronavirus infections and the shunning of another luxury liner by five ports despite no known cases has led to a sharp change in tack for an industry in shock avoid Asia. To that e...

Trial court can issue fresh date for execution of Nirbhaya convicts, Centre's plea no impediment: SC

The Supreme Court made it clear on Friday that pendency of the Centres plea, seeking separate execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, will not come in the way of trial courts issuing fresh date fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020