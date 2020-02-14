2 held for firing at shop in northeast Delhi's Jafarabad

Two men were arrested for allegedly firing in front of a shop in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area following an altercation, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Javed (27) and Junaid (24), both residents of Ghaziabad, they said.

According to police, Shabir Khan, who runs a jacket shop at Jafrabad, stated that at around 1.25 pm on February 7, two unidentified persons wearing helmet came to his shop on a bike. The pillion rider opened fire and they both fled, he stated. The police analysed footage of more than 60 CCTVs cameras and identified both the accused, police said.

"On Tuesday, police laid a trap and nabbed Javed. Based on information given by him, Junaid was also arrested on Wednesday at around 8 pm from Bhopura Bus stand in Ghaziabad," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. During interrogation, Junaid disclosed that around a month back, he had visited the shop in Jafrabad to purchase some jackets and had an altercation over their prices with the shopkeeper, who insulted him publicly, the DCP said.

To take revenge, he along with Javed fired several rounds at the shop. A bike and a pistol with four live cartridges were recovered from their possession, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

