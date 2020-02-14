Man proposes to girlfriend in EW Metro''s inaugural train

Commercial services of the East-West Metro corridor here began with much fanfare on Friday, with employees greeting passengers of the first train with roses while a man proposed marriage to his girldfriend inside a coach on the occasion of Valentines Day.

In a sparsely occupied coach of the first train that left Sector V station at 8 AM, the man knelt down on the floor of the coach in front of her woman partner who was seated and proposed her with a rose to make the most of the inaugural service on the lovers' day. The Kolkata Metro shared a photo of the man proposing her in the near empty coach in its Facebook page which got nearly 3,000 likes and 615 shares by Friday evening. The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in the city, was inaugurated on Thursday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

East West corridor is Kolkata's second metro line which began its service 36 years after the country's first underground connectivity system came into being in the city. The entire stretch of 16.5 km of the East-West Metro corridor, from Sector 5 to Howrah Maidan, is likely to be completed in another two years, Goyal said while inaugurating the 4.88 km long first phase. The first phase covers Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Salt Lake Stadium stations.

