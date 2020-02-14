Left Menu
Village remembers sacrifice of its jawan

  • Thiruvai
  Updated: 14-02-2020
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:18 IST
(EDS: replacing word on headline) Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI): A year after V V

Vasantha Kummar, a CRPF jawan, who was killed along with 39 others in Pulwama, hundreds of people of this remote Vythiri

village in Wayanad gathered on Friday to pay rich tribute to their slain hero.

Men, women and children carrying wreaths and flowers paid tribute at the memorial built for Vasantha Kumar at his

ancestral home. The jawan's mother Shanta, wife Sheena and other

relatives also paid their respects. Sheena later told media that her husband's sacrifice

was a source of strength to her. "He has given me the strength to live. My only pain is

that he is not with us today", she said hiding her tears. A memorial meeting was also held at the Lakkidi school

here, where Vasantha kumar had studied. The jawan had spent five days with his family before

returning to join his new posting in Kashmir when tragedy struck this day last year.

