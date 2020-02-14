4 Bajrang Dal activists obstruct film critic at theatre, held�

Left Menu
A case was registered against four Bajrang Dal activists who tried to stop and obstruct a film

critic at a theatre here for allegedly having made objectionable comments on religion earlier, police said on

Friday. The case was registered on charges of creating nuisance

and obstructing the critic Kathi Mahesh, they said. Policemen, on security duty at the cinema hall, took the

four into custody. Further investigation was on, police added.

