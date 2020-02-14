Union minister faces pro-ILP demonstrations in Meghalaya

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's visit to Shillong on

Friday was met with pro-Inner Line Permit activists demonstrating on the streets.

The activists from over 15 pro-ILP organisations under the umbrella of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social

Organisation (COMSO) shouted slogans on the North-Eastern Hill University campus where the minister attended an official

event. Several activists also held demonstrations near the

NIT campus in Laitumkhrah area where the minister went for lunch.

The state government had in December adopted a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to implement the

ILP under the 1873-legislated Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his colleagues have met Home Minister Amit Shah twice to press for the ILP in the

state but were asked to wait. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and

Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar also faced similar demonstrations when he visited the state on Thursday.

