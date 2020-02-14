Portugese Prez, Culture Minister inaugurate exhibition by Portugese artist at National Museum

Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel on Friday jointly inaugurated Cha-Chai, an installation of art work of Joana Vasconcelos, at the National Museum here, according to an official statement. The installation by Vasconcelos represents the tradition of serving tea in Portugal that originated in the 17th century, Patel said.

He further said that India and Portugal are collaborating to develop various cultural projects in India, according to the Culture Ministry statement. Speaking on the occasion, Sousa said the ‘tea pot’ art work is symbolic depiction of cultural bridges between people and people-to-people relation.

"The century-old 5 pm tea is a family tradition in Portugal that strengthens family bonding. The exhibition will further strengthen the cultural bonds between two countries," he said. Cha-Chai, a wrought-iron sculpture shaped as a teapot, and its iron railings represent the bridge between urban and rural landscape.

The installation in the front lawn of the museum will remain open to public till June 30, 2020. Sousa arrived here on Thursday night on a four-day visit, his first to India. The last visit by a Portuguese President to India was in 2007.

