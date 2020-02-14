Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tribunal raps Navy for arbitrarily denying promotion to officer posted on board nuclear submarine

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:54 IST
Tribunal raps Navy for arbitrarily denying promotion to officer posted on board nuclear submarine

An armed forces tribunal has come down hard on the Indian Navy for arbitrarily denying promotion to an officer posted on board nuclear submarine INS Chakra, and ordered it to elevate him to rank of a Captain though he has already taken premature retirement from the service. The Navy was also directed to pay financial dues to Commander SS Luthra who was among a select group of officers selected to serve on board India's nuclear submarines after lengthy training in Russia, officials said.

In 2017, the tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a Vice-Admiral for indulging in nepotism by pushing for his son-in-law's promotion while deliberately scuttling elevation of Luthra. The Vice Admiral, then serving as the Navy's inspector-general of nuclear safety, was the senior-most reviewing officer to assess performance of those deployed on board the nuclear submarines.

"Finally justice has been given to the officer. The tribunal issued order to accord him the rank of the Captain from the day his batch-mates were given promotion in 2014," Advocate Ankur Chhibber, who fought the case for Luthra, told PTI. When contacted, a Navy official said the order of the tribunal is being examined. Luthra had taken premature retirement on April 17, 2017.

According to Luthra's compalint, the Vice Admiral manipulated the system to performance appraisal system to favour his son-in-law. In May, 2018, a special promotion board constituted following an order in the case by the tribunal had also rejected Luthra's promotion.

"The applicant is entitled for empanelment for promotion and will be promoted notionally and granted the substantive rank of Captain from the original date of his batch. He will be entitled to pay accordingly till the date of retirement and thereafter to pension and all terminal benefits in his enhanced rank (Captain)," the tribunal said. It ordered the Navy to pay his dues within a period of four months.

In its order, the tribunal severely criticised the Navy for arbitrarily and discriminatorily denying promotion to Luthra. "The tribunal is duty bound not only to protest a person from being subjected to violation of law, but to advance justice and not to thwart it," the order by the principal bench of the tribunal said.

"Clearly, arbitrariness, contrary to the policy and against the principles of natural justice, is writ large in the Special Review Board and therefore, it is liable to be set aside," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian chopper downed in NW Syria, killing crew

Damascus, Feb 14 AFP A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major rebel bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, killing its entire crew, state media said, in the second such incident this week. The attack in a region where T...

India flags off first consignment of Nagpur oranges to Dubai

The commerce ministry on Friday said the first consignment of Nagpur oranges was flagged off to Dubai from Navi Mumbai. Mrig crop monsoon blossom of oranges, which matures in February March, has great potential for export, it said. Accord...

There is great tradition of dialogue, discussion in India: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that there is a great tradition of dialogue and discussion in the country, while chairing the valedictory function of the 35th International Training Program in Legislative Drafting here at the Parl...

Scientists use AI to accurately measure blood flow in heart patients

A study has used artificial intelligence AI for the first time to instantly and accurately measure blood flow in heart patients and its results were found to be able to predict chances of death, heart attack and stroke. This technique devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020