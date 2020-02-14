Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice President urges scientists to enhance productivity of small, marginal farmers

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon the scientific community to lay emphasis on enhancing the productivity of small and marginal farmers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:06 IST
Vice President urges scientists to enhance productivity of small, marginal farmers
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon the scientific community to lay emphasis on enhancing the productivity of small and marginal farmers. "The small and marginal farmers are the most vulnerable and their welfare must be accorded the highest priority," he added.

Addressing the 58th convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here, he lauded the institute's achievements as truly remarkable in the post-green revolution phase, considering the quantum jump in the country's foodgrain production from 50.82 million tonnes in 1950-51 to 283.37 million tonnes in 2018-19. The Vice President asked institutions like IARI to utilise technological advancements to improve the life of a farmer and ensure that their research reaches the farm.

He urged them to serve the nation through scientific advancements and innovations in agriculture. Expressing concern over the alarming prevalence of malnutrition and hidden hunger, he pointed out that more than 80 per cent of adolescents in India suffer from hidden hunger.

"This problem has to be addressed on a war footing as youth are the backbone of the nation," he added. Hidden hunger is a deficiency of one or more micronutrients such as folate, zinc, iron, Vitamin A and Vitamin B12.

Noting that malnutrition was a serious health issue as it increased susceptibility to various diseases, the Vice President referred to the growing problem of non-communicable diseases and advised the youth to shun sedentary lifestyle and junk food. According to an official release, he urged institutions such as IARI to develop high-yielding, disease-resistant and nutrient-rich varieties of crops.

He also wanted them to educate people on the dangers of excessive use of pesticides as it was leading to increased instances of diseases like cancer. "A country like India cannot depend on imported food security. We need home-grown, protein-rich food to meet the needs of the burgeoning population," he added.

The Vice President lauded the institution for developing several bio-fortified maize hybrids rich in lysine, tryptophan and pro-vitamin A and lentil varieties rich in iron and zinc. He said it was indeed a step in the right direction for making India nutritionally secure.

"Combination of appropriate policies, technologies, and institutional arrangements are vital to transform agriculture and make it sustainable and profitable," he added. Calling for efforts to double the income of the farmers in the next few years, the Vice President also stressed the need for diversifying traditional cropping systems as it would reduce economic risk while increasing the scope for higher profitability.

"Diversifying traditional cropping systems and taking allied activities would provide resilience to farmers to withstand the vagaries of nature," he said. Talking about the impact of climate change, Naidu observed that the rise in temperatures and changes in rainfall patterns were adversely affecting agriculture.

He stressed the urgent need to develop technology for climate-resilient agriculture and enhance the adaptive capacity of farmers. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was among those present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian chopper downed in NW Syria, killing crew

Damascus, Feb 14 AFP A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major rebel bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, killing its entire crew, state media said, in the second such incident this week. The attack in a region where T...

India flags off first consignment of Nagpur oranges to Dubai

The commerce ministry on Friday said the first consignment of Nagpur oranges was flagged off to Dubai from Navi Mumbai. Mrig crop monsoon blossom of oranges, which matures in February March, has great potential for export, it said. Accord...

There is great tradition of dialogue, discussion in India: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that there is a great tradition of dialogue and discussion in the country, while chairing the valedictory function of the 35th International Training Program in Legislative Drafting here at the Parl...

Scientists use AI to accurately measure blood flow in heart patients

A study has used artificial intelligence AI for the first time to instantly and accurately measure blood flow in heart patients and its results were found to be able to predict chances of death, heart attack and stroke. This technique devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020