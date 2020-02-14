Left Menu
Khandu exhorts tribals to speak in native dialects

  • PTI
  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:25 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday encouraged the tribal

communities to speak in their native dialects and assured that the state government will provide its support for the

preservation of the local languages. Attending the golden jubilee celebration of the

Tamladu festival of the Mishimis at Tezu in the Lohit district, Khandu urged the community for the preservation of

its rich culture and heritage, saying that tourists come to the state to see the local customs and traditions.

The chief minister also advised the Mishmi community to make use of its vast land resource that stretches from

flood plains near the Assam border to alpine forests in the high altitude areas near the India-Tibet border.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the state government is providing every possible support for the

protection, preservation and promotion of the indigenous tribal cultures, which is dwindling.

Mein said that he has been personally advocating for the preservation of the traditional systems and rituals in

digital form. "We provided some funds to the research department

last year for documentation of traditional healing system of Idu-Mishmi and it is on the verge of completion," he added.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju was among those present

at the event, an official statement said.

